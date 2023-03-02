Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag

Denmark Little Mermaid Vandalism

The famous statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid in Copenhagen has been vandalised, with the colours of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits.

The often-attacked 1.65m (5.4ft) bronze sits at the entrance of Copenhagen harbour.

The rock was painted in white, blue and red stripes. No one has taken responsibility for the act.

The Little Mermaid is a popular tourist attraction (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

The statue, which attracts thousands of tourists, was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.