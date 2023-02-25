Voting in Nigeria’s crucial election starts late amid cash shortage

A man has his photo taken by an electoral worker before voting during the presidential elections in Yola, Nigeria

Polling stations opened late across parts of Nigeria as Africa’s most populous country holds presidential and parliamentary elections – after a nationwide bank note shortage left many without transport to their voting centres.

The elections come amid fears of violence, from Islamic militants in the north to separatists in the south, though officials did not postpone the vote like the last two presidential elections.

In the north-eastern Borno state, police officers deployed to protect voting units were seen trekking long distances to get to their posts.

The delays have raised concerns about whether voters will be disenfranchised.

People arrive to cast their votes during the presidential elections in Yola, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

There were no electoral officials in more than 70% of voting units an hour before the vote was due to start, Samson Itodo, head of YIAGA Africa, Nigeria’s largest election observer group, said.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is stepping down after two four-year terms.

Out of 18 presidential candidates, three front-runners have emerged in recent weeks to replace Mr Buhari: the ruling party candidate, the main opposition party candidate and a third party challenger who has drawn strong support from younger voters grappling with a 33% unemployment rate.

But whether those supporters will show up in force at the polling stations remains unclear because Nigerians have waited hours in queues at banks across the country this past week in search of money.

Kingsley Emmanuel, 34, a civil engineer, said the cash scarcity is a real obstacle for many would-be voters.

“They don’t have the cash to pay for a commercial vehicle and most of them don’t accept (money) transfer,” he said from a polling station in the city of Yola in Yola city in Adamawa state. “So it is very difficult for them to access their polling unit.”

Voting ballots are displayed on a table of a polling station during the presidential elections in Agulu, Nigeria (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

The vote is being carefully watched because Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and one of the continent’s top oil producers. By 2050, the UN estimates Nigeria will tie with the United States as the third most populous nation in the world – after India and China.

It is also home to one of the largest youth populations in the world; about 64 million of its 210 million people are between the ages of 18 and 35, with a median age of 18.

Favour Ben, 29, who owns a food business in the capital, Abuja, said she is backing third-party candidate Peter Obi.

“Obi knows what Nigerians need,” she said. “He knows what is actually disturbing us and I believe he knows how to tackle it.”

Mr Buhari’s tenure has been marked by concerns about his ailing health and frequent trips abroad for medical treatment. Two of the top candidates are in their 70s and both have been in Nigerian politics since 1999.

By contrast, at 61, Obi of the Labour party is the youngest of the front-runners and had surged in the polls in the weeks leading up to Saturday’s vote.

Supporters of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi wait outside a polling station to greet him in Agulu (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

Still, Bola Tinubu has the strong support of the ruling All Progressives Congress party as an important backer of the incumbent president.

And Atiku Abubakar has the name recognition of being one of Nigeria’s richest businessmen, having also served as a vice president and presidential hopeful in 2019 for his Peoples Democratic Party.

Analysts have said it is one of Nigeria’s most unpredictable elections, with Mr Obi as the surprise candidate in what is usually a two-horse race.

But the ruling party’s Mr Tinubu insisted on Saturday he will prevail.

Asked if he will congratulate the winner of the election if it is not him, Mr Tinubu retorted: “It has to be me.”

Mr Abubakar also told reporters after voting on Saturday he is “very optimistic” about this year’s election.

A woman casts her vote in Yola (Sunday Alamba/AP)

For the first time, Nigeria’s election results will be transmitted electronically to headquarters in Abuja, a step officials say will reduce voter fraud.

Officials also said they will be enforcing a ban on mobile phones inside voting booths to prevent vote-buying; images of the votes are usually sent as proof if people were paid to pick a certain candidate.

The full impact of Nigeria’s currency crisis on Saturday’s election is not immediately clear, though officials said they have been able to get much of the money the government needed to carry out the vote.

In Lagos, a policewoman who was in a bank queue to withdraw cash said on Thursday she had not been able to go where she was deployed for election duty because she could not get money.