India’s income tax police search BBC offices following Modi documentary

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

India: The Modi Question examined the role of Narendra Modi, who is now prime minister, during 2002 anti-Muslim riots.

BBC Stock

Officials from India’s Income Tax department began conducting searches on Tuesday at the BBC’s offices in the capital, New Delhi.

It comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a controversial documentary that examined prime minister Narendra Modi’s role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots.

Narendra Modi (Manish Swarup/AP)

Teams from the tax department surveyed the BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, quoting officials who were not identified.

India banned the two-part documentary India: The Modi Question last month and authorities scrambled to halt screenings of the programme and restrict clips of it on social media in a move that critics and political opponents decried as an assault on press freedom.

