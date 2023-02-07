Germany, Denmark and Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 100 Leopard 1 tanks

Russia Ukraine War

Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands say they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1 battle tanks.

The announcement on Tuesday comes after Germany agreed last month to allow deliveries of the more modern Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

In a joint statement, the defence ministers of all three countries said the shipment of older Leopard 1 tanks was part of an effort “to support Ukraine in their endeavour to withstand Russian aggression”.

”(It) will significantly enhance Ukraine’s military potential for the restoration of their violated territorial integrity,” they said, adding that the delivery would occur “within the coming months” and include logistical support and training.

Ukrainian officials say they expect Russian forces to make a new drive in eastern and southern Ukraine, as the Kremlin strives to secure territory it annexed in late September and where it claims its rule is welcomed.

The UK Ministry of Defence said that Russia is “requiring undermanned, inexperienced units to achieve unrealistic objectives due to political and professional pressure”.