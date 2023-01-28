Israel to ‘strengthen’ settlements after shooting attacks

An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians in response to two shootings in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis and badly wounded five others.

The steps, announced late on Saturday, include new moves to “strengthen” Jewish settlements, his office said.

The decision came ahead of a visit by US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

The Biden administration opposes Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem – territories claimed by the Palestinians for a future state.

Palestinians in Gaza City celebrate after a shooting attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem (Fatima Shbair/AP)

Mr Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet approved the measures in the wake of two shootings – including an attack outside an east Jerusalem synagogue on Friday night in which seven people were killed.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said the Security Cabinet agreed to seal off the attacker’s home in preparation ahead of its demolition.