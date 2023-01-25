Notification Settings

Berlin Airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

The walk-out has affected about 300 flights to and from the German capital.

Berlin Airport has cancelled all its flights for Wednesday as ground staff go on strike to demand higher pay.

The walk-out has affected about 300 flights to and from the German capital.

Labour union Verdi said its members are seeking a rise of 500 euro (£441.51) per month.

Employers have offered staff a one-off payment of 2,000 euro (£1,766.05), German news agency dpa reported.

Germany experienced its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years last year.

Surges in the cost of food and energy saw full-year inflation reach 7.9% in 2022.

