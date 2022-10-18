Two killed in stabbing in south-west Germany

Police at the scene of the stabbing

Two people have been killed and another seriously hurt in a stabbing in south-west Germany, police said.

The suspected assailant was detained.

Officers were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb in the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon, the force said.

The 25-year-old suspect was found in a pharmacy after allegedly fleeing the scene.

Officers used their firearms and he was badly hurt, police said.