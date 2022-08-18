Salma al-Shehab is a 3⃣4⃣ year old mother of two boys.

She was sentenced to 3⃣4⃣ years in jail followed by a 3⃣4⃣ year travel ban in #SaudiArabia.

How old will she be when she's free? 1⃣0⃣2⃣ years old

How old will her boys be? 7⃣4⃣ & 7⃣2⃣

We won't let it stand. #FreeSalma pic.twitter.com/ia3vig6G3X

— The Freedom Initiative (@thefreedomi) August 16, 2022