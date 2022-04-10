Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

World NewsPublished:

Up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates.

France Election
France Election

Polls have opened across France for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy.

Polls opened at 8am local time on Sunday and close at 7pm (6pm BST) in most places and at 8pm in some larger cities.

Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday April 24.

Aside from Mr Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News