Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

43 injured as tourist bus veers off road in Bavaria

World NewsPublished:

Seven of the 43 people hurt near the town of Inzell suffered serious injuries.

43 injured as tourist bus veers off road in Bavaria

A total of 43 people have been injured after a tourist bus heading for the Austrian Alps crashed on a local highway in Upper Bavaria.

The double-decker bus veered off the road and crashed near the town of Inzell, in the Traunstein district of Bavaria at around 7.30am local time, according to Bavarian police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Bus crash scene
Seven of those injured were seriously hurt (Fire Department Traunstein via AP)

Police said seven people sustained serious injuries, while 36 others, including the driver, were more lightly injured. There were 61 people in total on board.

The bus was traveling from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia to the Austrian ski resort of Kaprun, police said.

Police said the road remained closed as of Saturday afternoon.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News