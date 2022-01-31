Rihanna debuts baby bump on stroll with boyfriend ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky took a stroll over the weekend in a snowy New York to reveal she is pregnant with her first child.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the 33-year-old Diamonds singer and fashion mogul showed off her bump in a long open pink vintage Chanel coat and ripped jeans as her boyfriend beamed by her side in Harlem, which is his home neighbourhood.

In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces.

In another, he kisses her forehead.

Her bump was adorned with a long jewelled necklace.

Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City, saying: “I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”

After months of dating rumours, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky publicly transformed their long-standing friendship into a romance during the pandemic.

In an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019, ASAP called Rihanna “my lady” and “the love of my life”.

Of the relationship, the PMW rapper spoke of their travels the previous summer in a rented tour bus and how the experience cemented their bond.

Asked what it felt like to be in a relationship after his past as a ladies’ man, he said: “So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

ASAP also spoke of having children in the future, telling GQ: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely … I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad.

“I would have a very fly child.”