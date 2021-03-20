Thousands protest against Israel’s Netanyahu ahead of election

Israeli protesters during a demonstration outside the official residence of Benjamin Netanyahu

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for his ouster ahead of this week’s parliamentary elections.

The weekly protests against Mr Netanyahu have taken place for nine months. But they have lost strength in recent months in part due to cold winter weather and after early elections were declared in December. Saturday night’s gathering in central Jerusalem was the largest protest in months.

The grassroots protest movement believes Mr Netanyahu cannot serve as prime minister while he is on trial for multiple corruption charges. Many also object to his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Thousands of protesters during a protest against Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem (AP/Sebastian Scheiner)

Mr Netanyahu is counting on his successful vaccination campaign to propel him to victory. Some three-quarters of the country’s adult population has been vaccinated in under three months, and the economy has reopened in recent weeks.

But more than 6,000 Israelis have died from Covid-19, the economy has been hard hit by repeated lockdowns, and unemployment remains in double digits. Many of the protesters have lost their jobs or seen their businesses suffer due to repeated lockdowns.

“It’s in our hands,” read a sign on a giant Israeli flag. “We are saving the country. We are fighting corruption, we are the hope,” said another banner.

Opinion polls have forecast a tight race on Tuesday, with Mr Netanyahu and his religious and nationalist allies struggling to secure a majority of seats in the 120-member Knesset, or parliament.