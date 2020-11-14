10 die after fire hits Covid-19 intensive care unit in Romania

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for people with Covid-19 at the public hospital in the northern city of Piatra Neamt.

Fire at Romanian hospital
Fire at Romanian hospital

Ten people have died and seven other people were critically injured after a fire at a Romanian intensive care ward where Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment.

The blaze spread through the ward at a public hospital in the northern city of Piatra Neamt, an emergency services spokeswoman said.

A fire at a Romanian hospital
The facade of the hospital is blackened by smoke (ZIarPiatraNeamt.ro/AP)

She said all but one of the people who died or were injured in the fire were hospital patients.

Romanian health minister Nelu Tataru told local media the fire was “most likely triggered by a short circuit”.

Piatra Neamt is about 220 miles north of the capital, Bucharest.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News