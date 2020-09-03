Coronavirus death toll tops 50,000 in Middle East

The confirmed death toll from coronavirus has risen above 50,000 in the Middle East as the pandemic continues.

The figure is according to a count from the Associated Press, based on official numbers offered by health authorities across the region.

The numbers may still be an undercount, as testing in war-torn nations such as Libya and Yemen remains extremely limited.

The top UN official for Libya on Wednesday warned the pandemic in the war-ravaged country appears to be “spiralling out of control”.

A girl wearing a face mask in Iran (Vahid Salemi/AP)

The hardest-hit nation remains Iran, which saw the region’s first major outbreak.

More than 21,900 people have died there from the virus, with over 380,000 confirmed cases and 328,000 recoveries.

The United Arab Emirates, which has embarked on a mass testing campaign, saw its highest daily confirmed new case count in more than three months.

That came as schools have reopened in the country and Dubai has offered itself as a tourist destination.