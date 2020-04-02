Putin orders most Russians to stay off work until end of April

President Vladimir Putin has ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of the month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Mr Putin said he was extending the non-working policy he previously ordered for this week to remain in force throughout April.

He said there are exceptions for essential industries to keep operating, and grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

A food delivery courier wearing a face mask waits to cross a nearly empty road in Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Mr Putin said that it would be up to the regional authorities to decide which sectors should keep working in their areas.

He said Russia’s virus prevention strategies have bought time and helped slow down the outbreak but also warned that cases have not yet peaked.

“The threat remains, and experts believe that the epidemic is yet to reach its peak in the world, including our country,” Mr Putin said.

Mr Putin said that along with protecting the public’s health, it is also important to protect people’s incomes and prevent a spike in unemployment.

“An efficient and stable economy is key to solving our tasks, including in the healthcare system,” he added.

In Moscow, which has about two-thirds of all known virus cases in Russia, the mayor introduced a strict lockdown that is to be enforced through electronic surveillance.

Most other regions of Russia followed Moscow’s example but some areas so far unscathed by the epidemic have applied more lax rules.

Russian officials registered 771 new cases on Thursday, a 43% increase from the previous day, bringing the country’s reported total to 3,548 with 30 deaths.