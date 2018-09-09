Menu

In pictures: Civilians share spotlight in North Korea anniversary parade

World News | Published:

The country is celebrating its 70 years of history.

A cameraman captures a contingent as it marches past during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding day in Pyongyang

North Korea marched its troops through Kim Il Sung Square during a parade to mark the country’s 70th anniversary.

Soldiers march during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding day in Pyongyang
North Korea’s troops were out in full force (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Tanks also paraded around the streets in Pyongyang.

Tanks roll past during the parade
Some of its latest tanks were rolled out (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

But the country’s nuclear arsenal took more of a back seat than usual with nearly half of the event dedicated to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy.

Participants march during the parade
Civilians took up a large chunk of the parade (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Tens of thousands of North Koreans waving brightly coloured plastic bouquets filled the square.

Participants cheer as they take part in a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea
Pyongyang residents had been training for months for the anniversary (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The combining of military and civilian sections is a familiar North Korean parade format.

Aeroplane form the number 70 in the sky
Aeroplane formed the number 70 in the sky (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un attended the morning parade but did not address the crowd.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during the parade
Kim Jong Un was in attendance (Minoru Iwasaki/Kyodo News via AP)

At the end of the two-hour event he strolled to the edge of the balcony with the Chinese special envoy, Li Zhanshu, who is also the third-ranking member in China’s ruling Communist Party.

Kim Jong Un, left, smiles with China’s third highest ranking official, Li Zhanshu
Mr Kim was joined by China’s third highest ranking official Li Zhanshu (Minoru Iwasaki/Kyodo News via AP)

The two held up their joined hands to symbolise the countries’ traditionally close ties.

Kim Jong Un raises hands with China’s third highest ranking official, Li Zhanshu
Kim Jong Un and Li Zhanshu raised hands together (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The civilians taking part in the parade ranged from nurses to students to construction workers.

Performers take part in a parade
The focus switched from military to civilian groups (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
