Advertising
Star Witness: Send us your World Cup photos!
Football, flags, and England failing to reach the final - the World Cup has arrived.
And we want to see how you're enjoying the tournament.
Whether you're in Russia, Shropshire or an expat elsewhere in the world, send us your photos and show us what you're doing for this year's World Cup.
Have you decorated the house or gone St George's Cross crazy? How's your workplace looking?
Are you wearing fancy dress and hosting an international barbecue?
However you're taking part, share in the fun by submitting your pictures using the form below.
If you're not already signed in, enter your email address to access the form.
Advertising