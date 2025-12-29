Star Comment: HS2 was a sound concept but this project has been a disaster from the start

And now a project that was meant to level up the north and was then half-axed to only reach Birmingham has seen its completion date slip well into the next decade.

HS2 has confirmed that its aim to get trains running between Birmingham and London between 2029 and 2033 ‘cannot be achieved’.

Birmingham’s Curzon Street Station is currently taking shape in the heart of the city but the divisive high-speed railway project has been plagued by serious challenges.