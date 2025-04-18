Anarchy in the classroom

A survey by one of the main teaching unions found that one in five teachers reported being hit or punched while at school.

This is completely unacceptable.

While some may treat the figures with a degree of scepticism - after all, there is a world of difference between a five-year-old throwing a temper tantrum and a teenager launching a wilful attack. But it could also be said that the latter is the inevitable consequence the former going unchecked.

Moreover, nine per cent of teachers said they had been spat at by pupils - something that nobody should ever have to endure - and four in five said the problem of violent and abusive behaviour had increased. One even described being attacked by two children who used a fire hydrant as a weapon.

Of course, it is one thing identifying the problem, and another finding a solution to tackle it. Many will say that the malign effects of mobile phones and social media is affecting the mental health of youngsters, and it is probable that his will some sort of effect. Putting that genie back into the bottle, however, will be easier said than done.

But it would also be wrong to ignore the fact that the end of corporal punishment, coupled with a tighter approach to child welfare, has made it much more difficult to instil discipline in the classroom. Throw into the mix a few truculent parents who insist that little Johnnie or Jenny can do no wrong, and it is not hard to see why many teachers feel they are working with one hand tied behind their backs.

This has to end, and it is in the interests of neither the schools, wider society, nor even the wayward pupils themselves for this behaviour being allowed to fester.

Teachers must be given the powers and the support they need to restore discipline in the classroom. And irresponsible parents must also be held to account for their offspring's behaviour.