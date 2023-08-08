LETTER: Lack of ideas on green issues

Readers' letters

Rishi Sunak’s recent change of heart on green issues shows Conservative desperation, a radical PM and an increasingly disastrous policy that won’t give the UK energy security and will increase global heating.

He may claim to be the motorist’s friend, but he certainly isn’t the planet’s or ours.

Kemi Badenock is going back on the electric vehicle mandate.

Grant Shapps is defending the government’s stance on giving drilling licenses to oil companies. BP has recently announced profits of £2bn for their last quarter.

It’s clear that Sunak’s government has no ideas and is providing a dangerous future for our children. The government has lost the plot on what going green means, and with no windfall tax or regulation they’re putting profits before people.

Paul Hollington, Shrewsbury

