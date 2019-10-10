We must ensure our health service gets its fair share

So surely it is time we just got on with the job of getting our local health service fully operational? The last thing we want is the continued procrastination which has seen a lack of doctors and other staff locally and a generally crisis-ridden service.

However, what we must ensure is that Telford people get a fair crack of the whip – that means services fairly distributed as promised, NOT the quiet running down of PRH, which is what many people are concerned about. It means outpatient services in Telford so that we do not have to go to Shrewsbury for every consultation. This is environmentally wrong as well as very inconvenient.

We also want fair and open representation on the trust board and on the commissioning body. Shrewsbury and Telford have been at loggerheads for a long time (long before the advent of Future Fit) and it is time it ceased; Shrewsbury must get off its high horse and Telford and Wrekin Council must start to develop a proper dialogue to ensure that we have a decent, fair, and workable health service for the benefit of us all.

Dorothy Roberts, Wellington

