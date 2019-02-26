Spitting Image could not have written this

From David Davis attending his first meeting with EU negotiators without briefing papers (never mind a plan); to 2019 ‘no deal’ preparations featuring a ferry company without vessels (or ports ready to accommodate them), incredulity is surely the only rational response.

Perhaps the most shameful aspect of the debacle is that a handful of the most illiberal MPs at Westminster – whose party would deny the citizens of their own corner of these islands rights enjoyed by the rest of us – are choreographing Theresa May’s latest dance towards a chaotic Brexit.

And the principle underpinning their demands is there should not be a scintilla of difference in the withdrawal terms applying across the UK and Northern Ireland.

Compared with this, Jeremy Corbyn’s consistent call for a Brexit putting jobs and investment first and aiming for a new customs union and access to the EU single market, looks sane and moderate.

Theresa May’s version of Brexit is putting her job and her party first, second and last and that principle underlies all her actions.

Evelyn Bowles, Bishop’s Castle

