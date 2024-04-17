Shropshire Star
Peter Rhodes on drones, snails and why British kids might go for conscription

In his exceedingly good poem Arithmetic on the Frontier, Rudyard Kipling contrasted the expense of putting a young British officer into battle (“Two thousand pounds of education”) with that of an Afghan tribesman, armed and equipped for a few pence. As the poet concluded back in 1886: “The odds are on the cheaper man.”

By Peter Rhodes
Published
The drone – bargain on the battlefield

Nothing changes. The hundreds of slow, low-tech drones used in Iran's blitz on Israel cost a few hundred pounds each. The West's missiles used to shoot them down cost up to £2 million a shot. To put it another way, the price of bringing down a single drone is about the same as employing 50 NHS nurses for a year. I dare say the mad mullahs know their Kipling.

Meanwhile, if we believe a headline in the Daily Telegraph online: “White House urges China to reign in Iran.” I bet the White House does no such thing.

