Peter Rhodes on fake stamps, a landmark in Ukraine and does anyone care about their privacy?

A fascinating online guide to unnecessary gadgets in modern cars focuses on such needless, talent-wasting gizmos as CCTV cameras replacing wing mirrors. It also mentions an innovation known as the Toy Box which offers a range of entertaining novelties, presumably to make the journey seem shorter. It features a whoopee cushion which generates a noisy blast of flatulence which can be directed beneath the car seat of your choice. I bet the M25 simply flies by.

Enjoy such fripperies while ye may. There's a chance that before long the great car factories of Europe and America will be working flat out to produce not electronic-fart machines but seriously-needed items such as tanks, artillery shells and drones.