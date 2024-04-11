Peter Rhodes on taxing the car, a black-and-white success and looking for a victim in a tax yarn

In contrast , the tax affairs of Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner may excite a few Whitehall hacks but I suspect they are just too boring and complicated to rouse the interest of mere mortals. When I hear the blokes down the pub snarling about this issue, I'll let you know.

I did something this week I have never done before. I applauded the telly; physically, spontaneously clapped at the screen as a series ended. Ripley (Netflix) is a clever, engrossing thriller, filmed in black and white for added atmosphere. Outstanding.