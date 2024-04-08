Peter Rhodes on hate crimes, vile jelly and the cost of a right royal experience

Scotland has always struck me as a jolly sort of place where people rub along pretty well. Yet within hours of its new hate law being launched, no fewer than 4,000 hate complaints had been lodged with police This is bizarre. How can any country be riddled with so much latent hatred? Y'know, the sooner they start locking up each other for hatred, the sooner this hatred can be stamped out. Or possibly not. . .

However, we should be aware of the fact that some people, some politics and some practices are so hateful that any reasonable, rational person would instinctively hate them. Somehow, I can't see this ending well.