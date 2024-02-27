Peter Rhodes on trains, quangos and why the working-class have all the best holidays

“What has happened in Britain over the past 30 years is power that used to be in the hands of politicians has been moved to quangos and bureaucrats and lawyers so what you find is a democratically elected government actually unable to enact policies.” This comes from a speech in America and because the speaker was our short-serving and naturally embittered PM, Liz Truss, it will probably be ignored. And yet the more we see of the obstructions and blockages in Westminster and the courts, the more it has the ring of truth.

A tale of two classes. As the owner of what some in the media call “trendy, middle-class logburners”, I've just had dealings with a professional chimney specialist. He meets different people every day and finds all sorts of things in the recesses of fire-backs. There was a fashion in the 1950s, he says, for house builders to plant their mark on the future by writing their names on old cigarette packets and tucking them into the brick joints. But most moving, having miraculously survived the heat, are countless children's letters to Father Christmas. Funny how everybody wants to be middle-class when so many manual jobs are so fascinating.