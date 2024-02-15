Peter Rhodes on fly tippers, a perfect politician and how The Hum is humming up North

According to a report by the Resolution Foundation think-tank, 11.2 million people live in homes with savings of less than £1,000 - that's about one in three working-age households. It's a depressing figure but it would be fascinating to know how many people with a comfortable level of “rainy day” savings actually have a smaller income than some of those with virtually no savings. To the dismay of campaigners dreaming of a totally equal society, it has always been true that some people simply manage their money better than others.

A week after the Tucker Carlson interview, I'm still struck by the reasons given by Putin for not wanting to invade Poland or any other neighbouring countries. It's because Russia “has no interest” in such countries. Not that it would be a premeditated act of pure evil which would kill thousands of innocent people, then? No – in Putin's rule book it's all a question of interests.