Peter Rhodes on a computer glitch, open-door migration and plans to protect our war memorials
Under plans proposed by the Home Secretary James Cleverly, protesters climbing on war memorials could be jailed.
By Peter Rhodes
Seems reasonable. Some of us are fed up with the sight of idiots climbing over, or swinging from, our most sacred memorials. Our war dead deserve better than that.
Predictive text strikes again. If my computer had its way, “Under plans” in the above item would have appeared as “Underpants”.