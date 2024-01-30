Peter Rhodes on computers, confusion and how war-fever can spread like wildfire
Researchers have found that some car-insurance firms charge up to 30 per cent interest on customers who can't afford the whole premium at once. So the poorer you are, the more you pay. Another good reason for nationalising the entire motor-insurance racket.
By Peter Rhodes
Published
It may be dawning on the Millennials and Generation Z kids that if things get sticky with Putin, at some stage in the future they may receive a buff envelope marked OHMS inviting them to a war. The prospect of calling up thousands of young Brits for military service has been floated in Whitehall, probably to see how the Great British Public reacts.