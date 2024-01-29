Peter Rhodes on the future for Woolworth, budget fishing kit and plans to conscript a 'citizen army'

My happiest memory of dear old Woolies is its own-brand angling equipment, marketed as Winfield. It was cheap and cheerful but it got millions of kids hooked, so to speak, on the sport. A quick trawl through cyber-space today reveals a nostalgic community who still feel fondly about their Winfield days. I've still got my Winfield bass reel, bought in 1974, which works perfectly but, over the past 50 years, has never caught a single bass.