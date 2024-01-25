Peter Rhodes on globetrotting, avoiding windows and television's obsession with celebrities
Here we go again. The whisper in telly-world is that the Beeb is considering a “celebrity offshoot” of The Traitors. Ye gods and little fishes. Do they not understand that the entire appeal of reality shows is that viewers can identify with the ordinary people who are contestants?
Plus
Published
In The Traitors, viewers see their own hubris, shallowness, duplicity and greed reflected in a bunch of people like them, aiming to achieve stardom and win a sum of money that could transform their lives. Replace ordinary contestants with pop stars, politicians and suchlike and you risk losing far more than you gain.