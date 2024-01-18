Peter Rhodes on lost drivers, slow lava and how to deal with the rats of Westminster

So, welcome back, Gladiators (BBC1), a programme in which fit, optimistic punters are monstered by iron-muscled professional athletes for the amusement of flabby couch potatoes. Thirty years ago I took the family to a recording of Gladiators and the action, even when it was delayed and endlessly re-run for the TV-making process, was electric. The exultation and dismay of 10,000 fans was entirely genuine, even if the pre-printed support banners (handed out on arrival) were not.

Ricky Gervais's new Netflix show, Armageddon, may not be his funniest but there are some clever moments, as when he re-writes an old joke for a modern, woke audience. In the original version, a patient says: “Doctor, I think I'm a pair of curtains” and the doctor replies: “Pull yourself together.” In the new version for these self-identifying times, the patient says: “Doctor, I think I'm a pair of curtains” and the doctor replies: “Then you are.”