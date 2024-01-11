Peter Rhodes on TV ads, bright lights and why the best people don't make it to the White House
Channel 4 is warning staff to expect job cuts thanks to a downturn in TV advertising. I bet we all saw that coming. TV viewing is in decline and why spend money on a few seconds of TV exposure when potential customers can read your ads at their leisure online or in newspapers? The fleeting image, which once made telly so exciting and appealing, is oh, so yesterday.
The tragedy of America is that although it is blessed with tens of millions of bright, educated people, when it comes to choosing presidential candidates it can't dig up anything better than Donald Trump, who has rather too many court appointments for comfort, and Joe Biden who keeps falling asleep. I can't be the only one observing the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken bringing the sharpest of brains and a fine track record of diplomacy to the Middle East, and wondering why Americans of his calibre don't make it to the top.