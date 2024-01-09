Peter Rhodes on funny quizzes, an iconic movie and unknown tensions in a troubled community

When these tribes suddenly erupt, as when stick-wielding Eritreans recently attacked police officers in Camberwell, the rest of us haven't a clue what's going on, and officialdom isn't much help. The Met referred blandly to “tensions in the Eritrean community.” Move on, folks, nothing to see here.

We should be better informed about Eritrea. It is an African dictatorship where military service is compulsory and sometimes endless. Many young men flee to Britain as asylum seekers and about 25,000 Eritreans have settled here. Clearly, if sticks are being waved at our cops, all is not well. An issue for the keen young sleuths at BBC Verify to expose?