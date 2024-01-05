Peter Rhodes on winter in Venice, hard work in Germany and demographics at a family party

Germany, home of hard work, boundless initiative and peerless manufacturing industries, is now in the economic doldrums and may not even be able to match the growth of the over-staffed, chronically idle, WFH-obsessed economy of the UK.

I recall some years ago a politician singing the praises of Germany who told me : “You know, Britain can't build an economy on people selling burgers to each other.” But maybe we can. Especially when we are so addicted to take-away grub.