Peter Rhodes on trans kids, same-sex blessings and sailing into a crisis

Anyone else a tad worried about the cream of the Royal Navy being sailed into the Red Sea to confront the Houthi guerillas who are threatening one of the world's most important shipping lanes? Especially when the cream in question is Britain's Type 45 destroyer which is charitably described as “troubled.” As even the forces-friendly Daily Telegraph puts it: “The T45s have a massive flaw which results in them occasionally suffering a total loss of all electrical power and propulsion.” So no worries there, then.