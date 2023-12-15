Peter Rhodes on muesli, horses' heads and the drama missing from the Covid inquiry

The war in Gaza has taught us something about the history and culture of Palestine, including the fact that it is one of the many nations that has a better national anthem than ours. God Save the King is a tuneless dirge.

In total contrast, the Palestine anthem, Fida'i (Fedayeen warrior) is jaunty, optimistic and hummable. In a fairer world the Palestinians would have a proper state in which to perform it. But you can't create a proper state when the chief aim of your leaders is to annihilate the people next door.