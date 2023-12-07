Peter Rhodes on flying bombs, sexy Spitfires and what do they mean by 'peaceful'?
“No prison for peaceful protest” declared the banners waved at Scotland Yard by Just Stop Oil supporters denouncing the jailing of fellow activists. Many were said to be students. You can't help wondering what they are studying. Not plain English, I guess.
Any dictionary will tell you that “peaceful” means calm, placid, serene, tranquil or quiet and free from disturbance. It does not describe blockading roads, smashing works of art or spray-painting buildings. A more fitting banner would read: “No prison for criminal damage, disrupting the lives of others and being a total p***” but I can't see it catching on.