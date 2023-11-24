Peter Rhodes on scoffing, solstices and who are the hard-working people?

Leaving aside the infection risks from mingling with strangers, what about the more obvious danger of people pigging out on subsidised meals? In August 2020 when the Eat Out scheme was going strong, I noted in this column: “Some punters are booking two or three meals a day, some insist on paying after each course to claim maximum refunds and some are abusing the staff when service is slow. There seems to be a golden rule of human behaviour: the bigger the bargain, the worse the rabble.”