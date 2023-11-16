Peter Rhodes on chatty foods, the return of Cameron and the smart way to fight terrorism
I wrote a few days ago about the Ginster pasty which, having apparently evolved self-awareness, declares on its wrapper: “I am ready to eat cold.”
Seems it is not alone in its mateyness. While the carton for Moma oat drink begins sensibly in the third-persion (“It's fully foamable”), it soon lapses into the intimate first-person: “After opening, keep me in the fridge.” When did foodstuffs start discussing themselves? Any similar examples?