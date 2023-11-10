Peter Rhodes on a smoke-free generation, a land-grabbing Church and the passing of a treasured colleague
The veteran writer Charles Moore rejoices in images of Tewkesbury Abbey high and dry above the floodwaters because “they remind us how well people chose their sites in the Middle Ages”.
By Peter Rhodes
Not exactly. The “people” chose their building plots only after the Church had grabbed the best. The Church had the finest building land, the lushest meadows, the fattest sheep, the best ale and 10 per cent of everything the peasants earned.