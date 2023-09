Spooky technology corner. Our old smart meter was not smart enough to duck when lightning struck Chateau Rhodes a couple of years ago. It was frazzled beyond repair. The power company E.on quickly replaced it with a traditional meter, with the promise of a shiny new smart one soon. Many months passed. A few nights ago Mrs Rhodes and I were talking about ordering a smart meter when the phone rang. It was someone from E.on asking if we fancied a new smart meter. I mean, what are the odds?