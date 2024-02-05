Money Saving Amy: Top tips to cut costs this February

Tesco gift cards

Until the 11th of February, you can grab a huge 20% off “Odeon” or “The Restaurant Card” e-gift cards from Tesco online. Just in time to treat a loved one for valentines next week. The Restaurant gift card allows you to dine at either Bella Italia, Las Iguanas or Cafe Rouge. And the best part about gift cards? That they can be “deal stacked”, this means that you can still grab any offers that the restaurants have on, and save even more by paying with these discounted gift cards. Bella Italia are offering 2 courses for £17.95 per person or £20.95 for 3 course, plus on a Monday-Thursday, kids can get 3 course and a drink for only £1! With a range of pizzas and pastas, and even cookie dough to choose from, there’s sure to be something to suit all taste buds. At Las Iguanas, you could use your discounted gift card to pay for 2 for 1 cocktails, or bottomless brunch, to really get the best value for money. Cafe rouge are offering £10 off a bottle of wine when ordering two main dishes.

Bowling offer

The perfect offer for some family fun or a catch up with friends, if you head to a Tenpin bowling alley on a Thursday from 6pm, you can get 2 games of bowling plus one junior meal for just £10 per person, or for the adults you can get 2 games of bowling and an alcoholic drink for £10 per person. Or on a Tuesday you can get 50% off bowling and 50% off selected drinks all day, or after 6pm during school holidays.