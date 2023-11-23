Talking Telford: Sticking up for our much-maligned town, roundabouts and all

Being able to put together several hundred words on a given subject in a coherent and (hopefully) entertaining manner to a regular schedule is harder than it might sound. Honest!

If this sounds like whining, I should be clear that I’m always grateful for this platform and recognise the inherent privilege - it’s just that some weeks, picking a subject I can get a neat few hundred words out of to a standard I’m happy with (all on top of my day job) can be taxing.

This was not one of those weeks. From the minute The Telegraph newspaper pulled the figurative pin on its list of “Britain’s prettiest and ugliest towns” which included Telford in the latter category, I started to worry whether I'd have enough words this week.

Sadly the sentiment expressed in this latest national newspaper article taking a cheap pop at Telford is nothing new: the new town has spent most of its 50-odd years being looked down on, sneered at or made the butt of lazy jokes - usually about roundabouts.

My colleague Megan Jones, a fellow adopted Telfordite, has already launched a spirited defence of our town and formally invited the Telegraph writer to have a look around to see if a proper tour wouldn’t change his mind about the town he thinks is so ugly. A firsthand look at Madeley’s architecture, Dawley’s public works, Ketley’s nature reserves, Wellington’s parks, Muxton’s marsh, Priorslee’s miners’ cottages, Ironbridge’s industrial legacy or even the sprawling town park, would surely help even the grumpiest columnist see the error of their ways.

Joke about roundabouts if you must, but have a look at what joins them up too - practically every which way you turn your head in Telford, there’s an unspoilt patch of green to enjoy, a cycleway to get around serenely or some beautiful old building with its own story to tell. This town isn’t hard to love if you keep your eyes - and your mind - open.

Then again, there’s something about the fact Telford seems to be an acquired taste that just adds to its charm. It still feels cosy in parts, even as it grows exponentially, possibly because of that famous "the world's against us" mentality you hear about less-than-fashionable football team.

The rest of the country will come around eventually, I’m sure - until then we’ll keep our “ugly” little secret to ourselves.