Shropshire hospitals working to deliver the best care possible during doctors' strikes - chief nurse

The British Medical Association (BMA) is taking strike action involving consultants and junior doctors.

From September 19 to 23 and then again from October 2 to 5, a number of NHS trusts, including The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, will be affected. Full details of the strike action can be found at our website, www.sath.nhs.uk

The safety of our patients is paramount and we are working hard to deliver the best care possible during this time. Please continue to attend appointments as planned unless you are contacted to reschedule. If you have a life-threatening emergency, our emergency departments remain open 24 hours a day, so please continue to come forward as normal.

Please be aware that our hospitals, like the wider NHS and local health and care system, are really busy. If you have an urgent medical problem that isn’t an emergency and aren’t sure what to do, refer to NHS 111 online first or call 111 – they will provide medical advice and direct you to the best care for your needs.

If you have a medical problem that is not critical or life threatening, please visit your local pharmacy, GP for advice or you can go to our minor injury units in Bridgnoth, Ludlow, Oswestry or Whitchurch.

This week marks Falls Awareness Week and we’re encouraging all patients, staff and visitors to get involved.

Many patients coming into our hospitals are frailer than before the pandemic, with lockdowns and social restrictions limiting everyone’s opportunities to be active.

Through a series of events, we will be helping patients to keep moving and educating people to minimise the risk of falling. We know that by preventing falls we are improving patient safety and reducing deconditioning. This in turn is better for our patients and can also reduce lengths of stay in hospital. We hope everyone involved will take away valuable information on how to get moving and improve health.

I am delighted to share that guided tours of maternity services at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford will begin later this month, allowing expectant parents to see where their baby will be born and cared for, ask questions and prepare for childbirth in a supported environment.

Tours will be held every other Sunday from September 24 with two time slots available: 10am to 12noon and 1pm to 3pm.

Guided by a midwife, tours will take in all areas of maternity services within the Women and Children’s Centre, including birthing rooms on the Midwife-led Unit, the Consultant-led Delivery Suite and will give access to theatres (subject to availability). There will be the opportunity to ask questions during and after the tour.