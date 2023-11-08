Shropshire nursing boss: Exciting investment at Princess Royal Hospital is close to fruition

We are delighted that the first phase of a multi-million pound investment at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford is close to opening, improving the experience for our patients, visitors and colleagues.

The re-developed main entrance will transform the ‘front door’ of the hospital and will include a new coffee shop and convenience store. This will complement the existing catering arrangements at the hospital and provide facilities 24/7.

Additional modern workspaces, which will support our clinical and administration teams, are also part of the two-storey development, along with an improved reception and better access.

The coffee shop, Costa Coffee, will also include self-service kiosks, a Click & Collect service available via the Costa Club app and a partnership with Too Good to Go, helping to minimise food waste.

The trust has not paid for this development and has a partnership with a third party who provided the funding and will oversee the retail offer. We believe this is a worthwhile investment as it will improve the experience for patients and colleagues and enhance our catering options.

Phase two of the multi-million pound investment includes the opening of the dedicated planned care hub in early 2024, including new theatres and patient consultation rooms. Together, this means the trust will be able to provide more day case surgery at Telford, reducing waiting times and improving the patient experience.

Thank you to all those who have been involved in the development of phase one and to patients and visitors for their patience whilst building work takes place.

It will be a fantastic addition and is part of our ambitious plans to improve care through the two thriving hospitals.

This week we are celebrating the huge contribution that colleagues, volunteers and partners make during our Annual Recognition Week. We will recognise the part they all play in supporting our patients, families and communities, whether in frontline teams, or working behind the scenes.

We are celebrating long service, volunteers and learning and development throughout this week and we will also be recognising the contribution of our military colleagues on Remembrance Day on Friday.

Today, we are recognising those who have completed training and development and a number of inspirational colleagues will be sharing their journeys. We will also officially open the SaTH Education, Research & Innovation Institute (SERII), which will support more of my colleagues to take up the learning and development opportunities within the Trust.

Today is International Day of Radiology and I would like to thank my wonderful radiology colleagues – both diagnostic and therapeutic – for all that they do.

The aim of the day is to raise awareness of the contribution radiology makes to providing safe patient care and the vital role radiologists and radiographers play in our hospitals.

Radiology has a huge impact on patient care, leading to earlier detection of illnesses, fewer surgeries, and game-changing treatment outcomes.