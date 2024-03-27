Revealed: Which supermarket Easter Eggs have the most calories?

But if you like to keep an eye on your diet but also have a weakness for chocolate, you might want to know which Easter eggs pack the biggest punch on the calories front.

Well, a new study has unveiled the highest calorie supermarket Easter eggs, with the KitKat Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg taking the top spot.

Sports nutrition experts at Bulk.com analysed 90 popular supermarket Easter eggs in order to find which are the most the most calorie laden.

They considered the number of calories and grams of sugar in the whole Easter egg, as well as any additional chocolate or sweets included in the pack.

Below, according to this study alone, are the results.

KitKat Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg (512.7g), £10 - 2,691 kcal

Kit Kat Incredible Caramel Cookie Collision Giant Egg.

The most calorific supermarket Easter egg was found to be the KitKat Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg, with a total of 2,691 kcal per pack.

The product, which weighs in at just over half a kilogram, includes of hollow egg made from caramel flavoured milk chocolate and cookie pieces, as well as two KitKat Chunky Caramel bars and a pack of cookie dough filled mini eggs.

The chocolate egg itself, estimated to weigh 390g, accounts for a staggering 2,071 of the total calories and exceeds the recommended daily calorie allowance for women of 2,000.

The whole Easter egg product was also found to contain a whopping 279.2g of sugar, which is nine times more than the recommended daily allowance of 30g, advised by the NHS.

Yorkie Raisin and Biscuit Incredible Egg (522g), £12 - 2,689 kcal

Yorkie Raisin and Biscuit Incredible Egg.

The second most calorific Easter egg was found to be the Yorkie Raisin and Biscuit Incredible egg, with a total of 2,689 calories per pack.

This Easter egg, which is made from milk chocolate, biscuit and raisin pieces, comes with a generous three Yorkie Raisin and Biscuit bars. If you decide to eat the whole chocolate egg (approximate 390g) you would be consuming a massive 2,032 calories in total.

The Easter egg, including the three Yorkie bars, contain a staggering 303.2g of sugar in total, the third highest amount of sugar of any Easter egg included in the analysis.

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Caramel Giant Easter Egg (515g), £12 - 2,684 kcal

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Caramel Giant Easter Egg.

The third most calorific supermarket Easter egg was found to be the Galaxy Milk Chocolate Caramel Giant Easter Egg, with a total of 2,684 calories per pack.

The product features a hollow milk chocolate egg embedded with crunchy caramel pieces, as well as a large Galaxy Caramel bar. The whole egg contains 2,010 calories, while the additional sharing bar contains 674 calories.

The total product contains a total of 294.7g of sugar, the fourth highest amount of any Easter egg included in the list.

Maltesers Chocolate Bunny Giant Easter Egg (496g), £10 - 2,630 kcal

Maltesers Chocolate Bunny Giant Easter Egg.

Maltesers Chocolate Bunny Giant Easter Egg is the fourth most calorific Easter egg, with a total of 2,630 calories per pack.

The product contains a hollow milk chocolate egg, two Malteser chocolate bunnies as well as a pack of mini chocolate bunnies.

The whole egg contains 2,006 calories, while the additional confectionary contains 624 calories. The whole product contains a total of 274.3g of sugar.

M&M’s Crispy Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg (506g), £10 - 2,598 kcal

M&M’s Crispy Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg.

M&M’s Crispy Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg is the fifth most calorific, with a total of 2,598 calories per pack.

The Easter egg, which is made from milk chocolate and M&M minis, totals 1,991 calories on its own, and is flanked by two packets of Chocolate M&Ms and a packet of Crispy M&Ms, which contribute an extra 607 calories.

The whole product contains 302.9g of sugar in total, which was the second highest sugar content of any Easter egg product on the list.