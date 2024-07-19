Public asked to help name zoo’s new baby giraffe

The public are being asked to help name an endangered baby Rothschild’s giraffe born at Belfast Zoo.

The male was born on Sunday to mother Daisy and has since been delighting visitors and staff.

The mother and baby have stayed inside the giraffe house for a few days together to give them plenty of bonding time.

A vote will take place on Belfast Zoo’s Facebook page (Belfast Zoo/PA)

A shortlist of four potential names has been drawn up by the animal care team: Ballybracken, Ballymoe, Ballytober and Ballyrobert.

A vote will take place on the Belfast Zoo Facebook page.

Voting will close on Friday July 26 at 4pm.

Zoo manager Alyn Cairns said: “Rothschild’s giraffes are one of the most endangered of the giraffe subspecies.

“While giraffes inhabit savannahs and grasslands across Africa, the Rothschild subspecies only exists in small numbers within protected areas in Kenya and northern Uganda.

“Since we became home to the species in 1988, we have celebrated the arrival of over 40 calves and we are delighted to welcome the new addition to the family.”