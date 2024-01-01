Shropshire in 2023: A year in your Instagram pictures
We've taken a look back at some of our favourite pictures that you've shared with us this year.
From stunning sunsets to the Shropshire hills, we've been tagged in hundreds of your Instagram snaps this year.
So we've taken a dive through some of our favourites, to share a look back on 2023 through the lens of our readers.
We'll still be posting your photographs in 2024, share them with us by using #shropshirestar on Instagram.
In a shot that looks particularly familiar right now, @js_photo21 caught this view of St Chad's looking out over the rooftops of Shrewsbury on a grim day.
A few days later, Ross Jones of @shropshire_drone took this photograph of a particularly angry River Severn over Atcham near Shrewsbury.
A cold snap in mid-January left at least one happy pup delighted by the snow, taken by @enjoying.each.day in Sheriffhales.
As January turned to February, @ben24pugh took this photograph of a heart-shaped cloud over Ludlow.
In mid-February, a serenading song thrush snapped in silhouette at Hanwood by @lab_rat_jan.
The sunrise colours and the almost-alien structures of the radar station on Titterstone Clee Hill give this photo by @byronbizzle an otherworldly feel.
The following month, a Shropshire sunset was caught by @carolmafourie, with the distinctive Jackfield Bridge - or the 'Batman Bridge' as one commenter called it - in the Ironbridge Gorge.
Another flurry of the white stuff covered much of the county in snow in March - which gave @mchesworthphotography the chance to snap this photograph of Shrewsbury's distinctive Quantum Leap sculpture covered in snow.
As winter 2023 came to an end, @macs__pics snapped a more summery scene in Ironbridge at the end of March.
In April, @pauljyatesphotography took this drone-photograph of the 'grandfather of skyscrapers' - Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.
In May, @jones19671967 was able to snap the majestic 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley, one of Britain's fastest ever steam locomotives, as it puffed past the Sutton Bridge Junction Signal Box in Shrewsbury on May 10.
A stunning sunset over the Stiperstones was caught by @photomic.b in late May.
On June 11, @keggy7 snapped the always-impressive Red Arrows entertaining crowds at the Cosford Air Show.
In mid-June, contributor Steve Evans modestly described this dramatic photo of the summer storms over Shrewsbury as a "lucky shot".
@carolmafourie caught this picture of rowers making ripples on the river down at Ironbridge, disturbing the reflection of a softly sunset-speckled summer sky in August.
Later that month, some of the Long Mynd's famous wild ponies were photographed by @dandyliongem under bright blue skies.
As August gave way to September, @heleddowen took this photograph of a paraglider sailing into the sunset.
September also gave photographers the chance to catch a shot of the Northern Lights, just like this incredible photograph from @owenjwatts
In October, this fantastic photograph of a rainbow appearing to disappear into a cloud was taken near Bridgnorth by Ian Haycox.
With autumn well and truly among us in November, @laurenbywaterphotography took this stunning photograph in Ellesmere.
By December, frost had taken hold at Weston Park, photographed beautifully by @ammesox.
And just over a week ago, residents around the country were left stunned by the appearance of rare 'rainbow clouds'. As photographed here over Telford by @lost_girl_adventures10.